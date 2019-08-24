National Investment Services Has Increased Electronic Arts (EA) Holding By $355,621; Biogen Idec (BIIB)’s Sentiment Is 0.88

National Investment Services Inc increased Electronic Arts (EA) stake by 67.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Investment Services Inc acquired 3,521 shares as Electronic Arts (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The National Investment Services Inc holds 8,706 shares with $885,000 value, up from 5,185 last quarter. Electronic Arts now has $27.38B valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 2.87M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99

Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 355 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 403 sold and reduced their stakes in Biogen Idec Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 163.29 million shares, down from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Biogen Idec Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 22 to 14 for a decrease of 8. Sold All: 99 Reduced: 304 Increased: 263 New Position: 92.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Commerce holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,037 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The accumulated 57,719 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.12% or 454,536 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 30,365 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp reported 42,741 shares. 369 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. 15,896 were reported by Diversified. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al owns 16,455 shares. Eminence LP stated it has 1.34M shares. Comerica State Bank holds 0.06% or 79,526 shares. Bamco Inc Ny reported 117,324 shares. Natixis has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Aurora Investment Counsel reported 1.18% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 45,043 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Ks owns 0.07% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 35,780 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Electronic Arts has $120 highest and $88 lowest target. $106.46’s average target is 14.58% above currents $92.91 stock price. Electronic Arts had 22 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EA in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating by M Partners given on Friday, May 3. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Monday, February 25 report. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Monday, June 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EA Stock Is Fairly Valued, but That Doesnâ€™t Mean It Canâ€™t Still Pop – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Esports and Lucrative Licenses Might Save Electronic Arts Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Electronic Arts Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Biogen (BIIB) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Which Stock: Tesla or Biogen? 2 Worlds. Same Price – Forbes” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Biogen (BIIB) – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/21/2019: NVTA,BIIB,ALT,PFE,ALC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.68% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $225.85. About 1.29M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB

Sarissa Capital Management Lp holds 18.67% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. for 524,658 shares. Krensavage Asset Management Llc owns 180,000 shares or 11.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highvista Strategies Llc has 5.77% invested in the company for 29,909 shares. The Norway-based Sector Gamma As has invested 5.69% in the stock. Sio Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 78,596 shares.

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, makes, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $41.66 billion. The firm offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis ; FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It has a 8.42 P/E ratio. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies.