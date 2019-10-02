National Investment Services Has Decreased Its Position in Ehealth (EHTH) as Stock Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder West Coast Financial Decreased Position by $744,667 as Shares Rose

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth (EHTH) by 50.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 7,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 7,343 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $632,000, down from 14,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Ehealth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.41% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $60.35. About 986,336 shares traded or 65.96% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 45.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 5,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,770 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $907,000, down from 12,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $135.22. About 22.34 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.91M shares. Missouri-based Parkside Fincl Commercial Bank has invested 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tru Asset Lc invested in 2,348 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Oh holds 4.97% or 54,442 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Prns Limited invested 6.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evanson Asset Ltd Company reported 20,277 shares. Atika Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,500 shares. Cullen Mgmt Lc owns 524,835 shares. 1.09M were reported by Shell Asset. Mcdaniel Terry And Communications reported 375,576 shares stake. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa has 200,318 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al owns 255,926 shares. Cambridge has 40,669 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Chilton Ltd Llc owns 271,918 shares for 3.13% of their portfolio. Federated Pa accumulated 2.64M shares.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $437.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,400 shares to 52,103 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 2,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $374,435 activity. Brooke Beth A. also bought $82,240 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel stated it has 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has 159,200 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 13,635 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 43,600 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 544,886 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 69,993 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 131,420 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Everence reported 3,080 shares. 11,897 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Fort Point Capital Prtn Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 8,208 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Principal Fin Group Inc Inc Inc holds 152,584 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 54,800 shares.