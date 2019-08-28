National Investment Services Has Decreased Its Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Stake; Electron Capital Partners Has Lowered Firstenergy (FE) Stake

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased Firstenergy Corp (FE) stake by 7.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 226,364 shares as Firstenergy Corp (FE)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 2.80M shares with $116.47M value, down from 3.03M last quarter. Firstenergy Corp now has $24.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 3.78M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 31/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY NUCLEAR FILES VOLUNTARY PETITION FOR CHAPTER 11; 25/04/2018 – Fitch: FirstEnergy’s Ratings Unchanged by Proposed FES Bankruptcy Settlement; 30/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY RESPONDS TO PJM INTERCONNECTION RELIABILITY STUDY:; 17/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC – COMPANY HAS ENGAGED GMP FIRSTENERGY, AN INDEPENDENT OIL AND GAS ADVISORY FIRM; 12/03/2018 – Altura Energy Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Mar. 19; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 05/03/2018 RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION – GMP FIRSTENERGY HAS BEEN ENGAGED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO IN CONNECTION WITH REVIEW; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY – CONTINUES TO WORK TOWARD LEGISLATIVE SOLUTIONS TO KEEP PLANTS OPERATING, BUT WILL ALSO LOOK FOR POTENTIAL BUYERS AS ANOTHER ALTERNATIVE; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Net $1.2B

National Investment Services Inc decreased Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) stake by 52.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Investment Services Inc sold 9,426 shares as Middlesex Water Company (MSEX)’s stock rose 10.36%. The National Investment Services Inc holds 8,485 shares with $475,000 value, down from 17,911 last quarter. Middlesex Water Company now has $990.44 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $59.78. About 87,065 shares traded or 28.59% up from the average. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd

National Investment Services Inc increased Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE:TAP) stake by 10,444 shares to 28,568 valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lionsgate Entertainment stake by 21,198 shares and now owns 83,886 shares. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) was raised too.

More notable recent Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Middlesex Water (MSEX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Middlesex Water Company Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Middlesex Water Company’s (NASDAQ:MSEX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,850 were accumulated by Penn Management. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 24,381 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,666 were reported by Blackhill Cap Incorporated. Aperio Gp Lc reported 13,240 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs accumulated 0% or 1,246 shares. Pnc Services holds 13,011 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 18 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Limited Company has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Lpl reported 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Gabelli Funds Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 112,000 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 27,257 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Financial Corp In has 1,250 shares. Mcrae Mngmt Incorporated owns 4,200 shares.

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 36% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Incentives Available for FirstEnergy Customers to Purchase Nissan Electric Vehicles – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-V Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $394.20 million for 15.56 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. FirstEnergy has $46 highest and $44 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 0.15% above currents $45.43 stock price. FirstEnergy had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 13. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital.