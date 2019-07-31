National Investment Services Has Decreased By $425,640 Its B & G Foods (BGS) Holding; GEMALTO NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLANDS (GTOFF) Sellers Increased By 2.52% Their Shorts

GEMALTO NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLANDS (OTCMKTS:GTOFF) had an increase of 2.52% in short interest. GTOFF’s SI was 580,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.52% from 566,500 shares previously. It closed at $56.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

National Investment Services Inc decreased B & G Foods (BGS) stake by 55.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Investment Services Inc sold 17,735 shares as B & G Foods (BGS)’s stock declined 14.65%. The National Investment Services Inc holds 14,488 shares with $354,000 value, down from 32,223 last quarter. B & G Foods now has $1.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 394,909 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 15.74% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ELECTS FORMER STATOIL, BG CEO HELGE LUND AS NEW CHAIRMAN; 09/03/2018 BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – AGREEMENT ENVISAGES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEW ENTITY, BG SAXO SIM; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES B&G FOODS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 15/05/2018 – BG Daily News: Fire at Ford parts supplier idles Bowling Green Metalforming; 23/04/2018 – DJ B&G Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGS); 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend By 2.2 Percent; 09/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: BG Andrew J. Juknelis attends at the 54th Memorial Ceremony for Gen. Douglas MacArthur; 22/05/2018 – B&G FOODS RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 47.5C/SHR FROM 46.5C/SHR; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods Backs 2018 Sales $1.72B-$1.755B

Analysts await B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BGS’s profit will be $22.88 million for 13.20 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by B&G Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

National Investment Services Inc increased Lionsgate Entertainment stake by 21,198 shares to 83,886 valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stake by 16,570 shares and now owns 43,104 shares. Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering B\u0026G Foods (NYSE:BGS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. B\u0026G Foods has $29 highest and $19 lowest target. $25’s average target is 35.28% above currents $18.48 stock price. B\u0026G Foods had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. Piper Jaffray maintained B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $19 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Citigroup maintained B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.11 billion. It operates through Payment & Identity, Mobile, and Patents & Others divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Payment & Identity segment offers chip cards, mobile financial services, and contactless payment solutions, as well as sells subscriber authentication and rights management solutions to Pay TV service providers.