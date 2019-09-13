National Investment Services Has Cut Stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by $1.54 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Share Value Declined, Davis-Rea LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $2.60 Million

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 51.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 11,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, down from 22,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 1.51M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 49,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 114,625 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, down from 163,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.64. About 437,220 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – PURCHASES UNDER BID MAY COMMENCE ON JUNE 4, 2018, AND WILL TERMINATE ON JUNE 3, 2019; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘STILL DOING HOMEWORK’ ON BANKING POT COMPANIES; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS BEEN `ADVOCATE’ OF CANADA MORTGAGE RULE CHANGES; 17/05/2018 – Scotiabank quits as primary dealer of UK government debt – DMO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING IN TORONTO; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA SAYS ITS PERUVIAN SUBSIDIARY, SCOTIABANK PERU, REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO BUY A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS NEW BANKING SYS WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO EXPECTS EARNINGS MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE IN 2H ’18

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Lc has invested 0.16% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Royal London Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.21% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 80,176 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.1% or 2.73M shares in its portfolio. 7,269 are held by Cibc Bancorporation Usa. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 124,490 shares. Clear Street Limited Co stated it has 5,000 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares stated it has 2,491 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has 0.7% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 12,150 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co reported 170 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.19% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 779,554 shares. Spc Financial has invested 0.05% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ledyard Bancorporation invested in 1,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.13% or 16,000 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WashREIT Completes Sales of Power Center Assets – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.