National Investment Services Has Cut Sealed Air (SEE) Position; Chipmos Technologies – American Depositary SH (IMOS) SI Decreased By 6.5%

Chipmos Technologies Inc – American Depositary SH (NASDAQ:IMOS) had a decrease of 6.5% in short interest. IMOS’s SI was 23,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.5% from 24,600 shares previously. With 14,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Chipmos Technologies Inc – American Depositary SH (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s short sellers to cover IMOS’s short positions. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 20,749 shares traded. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) has risen 15.12% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IMOS News: 09/03/2018 – CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES FEB. REV. $41.3M :IMOS US; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 09/04/2018 – ChipMOS REPORTS MARCH 2018 AND 1Q18 REVENUE; 15/03/2018 – CHIPMOS 4Q EPS 1C; 15/03/2018 – ChipMOS Approves 15% Capital Reduction Plan; 09/04/2018 – CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES MARCH REV. $50.3M :IMOS US; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 15/03/2018 – ChipMOS 4Q Rev $148.7M; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple; 15/03/2018 – ChipMOS 4Q EPS 13c

National Investment Services Inc decreased Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) stake by 36.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Investment Services Inc sold 13,868 shares as Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)’s stock declined 4.72%. The National Investment Services Inc holds 23,947 shares with $1.10 million value, down from 37,815 last quarter. Sealed Air Corporation now has $6.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.2. About 727,777 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, makes, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company has market cap of $714.66 million. The firm provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test services, as well as lead frame and organic substrate based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; memory modules; and gold bumping, assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. It has a 46.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and display applications, such as flat-panel displays.

More notable recent ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ChipMOS REPORTS JULY 2019 REVENUE – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ChipMOS Technologies Ltd (IMOS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. (IMOS) CEO Shih-Jye Cheng on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “25 Semiconductor Summer Dividend Dog Tests – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$43.84, Is It Time To Put Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Medtronic, Snap And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sealed Air has $46 highest and $3900 lowest target. $42.67’s average target is 1.11% above currents $42.2 stock price. Sealed Air had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $4300 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America.

National Investment Services Inc increased At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stake by 16,570 shares to 43,104 valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) stake by 829 shares and now owns 4,966 shares. Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was raised too.