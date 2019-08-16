National Investment Services Has Cut Its Stake in Ehealth (EHTH) by $989,334; Js Capital Management Increases Holding in Expedia Group (EXPE)

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72 million, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $126.8. About 1.24M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth (EHTH) by 52.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 15,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 14,692 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, down from 30,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Ehealth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $104.38. About 219,309 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 14,681 shares to 39,705 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 6,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Lionsgate Entertainment.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shannon River Fund Mgmt Ltd Co owns 511,650 shares. Gagnon Securities Ltd Liability has 6,115 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.02% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Sei Invs Communications, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,870 shares. National Investment Wi accumulated 1% or 14,692 shares. Orbimed Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.14% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And holds 1.34% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 30,000 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 56 shares. Millennium Management Llc reported 303,254 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 92,628 shares. 8,566 are held by Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 4,559 shares. Osterweis Mngmt invested in 0.21% or 54,585 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,400 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $32.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 95,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,085 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 0.07% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 257,280 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Thomasville Financial Bank has invested 0.99% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 6.10 million shares. Weiss Multi has 0.12% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Hightower Advsrs Llc holds 7,681 shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 7,135 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 2,071 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 14,602 are owned by Alps Advisors. Pension reported 0.07% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn has 1.25% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 441,497 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr invested in 0.17% or 4,016 shares.

