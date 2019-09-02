National Investment Services Has Cut Its Position in Sealed Air (SEE) by $637,928; Faro Technologies (FARO) Share Price Declined While Paradice Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 13,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 23,947 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 37,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.82. About 2.22 million shares traded or 75.31% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 56,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 990,738 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.50 million, up from 934,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 31,931 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 20.79% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 25/04/2018 – FARO Technologies 1Q EPS 3c; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 8C; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 26/04/2018 – Faro Tech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.9M; 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D; 11/04/2018 – FARO® Introduces CAM2 2018 3D Measurement Software Platform; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 03/05/2018 – FARO – FURTHER DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/03/2018 – FARO Technologies: Arezone to Step Down as Chief Commercial Officer, Will serve as SVP, Corporate Strategy & Initiatives

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold FARO shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 16.46 million shares or 0.35% less from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 105,900 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.02% or 163,750 shares. 58,963 are owned by Tiaa Cref Limited Com. Geode Management Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 210,827 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 1.81M shares. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 0% stake. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 138,642 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). 39,085 were accumulated by Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 51,801 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Deutsche Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Charles Schwab Mgmt invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Fmr Limited Co holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) or 11,715 shares.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 6,637 shares to 20,032 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE:TAP).