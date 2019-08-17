National Investment Services Has Cut Its Position in Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) by $508,515 as Stock Value Declined; Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake Has Lifted by Motco

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (DLTR) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 4,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 28,773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 33,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.71. About 1.34M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Motco increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 2,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 20,266 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, up from 18,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 902,634 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa reported 106,889 shares stake. 45,031 were reported by Lpl Lc. Alps Advsrs has 3,933 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corporation invested in 0.01% or 3,983 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Dubuque Bankshares & owns 533 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 317,557 shares. Legal And General Plc reported 1.48M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 65,385 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob Limited. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 2,399 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Dupont Management has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,951 shares. Intact Inv Management invested in 3,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Axa holds 0% or 5,378 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Financial Bank Incorporated owns 102,337 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16,570 shares to 43,104 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.83M for 26.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

