National Investment Services Has Cut Its Position in Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) as Market Valuation Rose; Pg (PG) Shares Rose While Davenport & Company Has Increased Its Position

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (DLTR) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 4,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 33,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $112.32. About 1.07 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Pg (PG) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 3,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,764 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.08M, up from 170,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Pg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 5.54 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 31.20 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar Tree: Stable Currently, Future Pegged On A Remodeled Family Tree – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CEO Tells Cramer Family Dollar Brand Is Getting A ‘Wow’ Factor – Benzinga” published on March 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in July – Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, DLTR – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for BIG, DLTR, DG & COST This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 14,681 shares to 39,705 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lionsgate Entertainment by 21,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Forte Capital Ltd Liability Corp Adv reported 1.26% stake. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc has 34,462 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.11% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 56,959 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 106,889 shares. Md Sass Investors invested 0.31% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Vanguard Inc invested in 24.13 million shares. Tradition Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Garnet Equity Cap Inc reported 4.93% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 26,451 are held by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Dorsal Management Lc stated it has 450,000 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Scopus Asset L P, New York-based fund reported 467,600 shares. Texas-based Amarillo Comml Bank has invested 0.41% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936 on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million. $428,789 worth of stock was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G CEO pushes for board diversity – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Belgian Diaper Manufacturer Ontex Looks Cheap Compared To Peers: Acquisition Rumours Emerge – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Procter & Gamble, Tesla, AutoZone & more – CNBC” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “P&G to Webcast Discussion of Fourth Quarter 2018/19 Earnings Results on July 30 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.