National Investment Services Has Cut Its Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Stake by $518,430; Market Valuation Rose; Biogen Idec Stk (BIIB) Valuation Rose While Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Decreased Its Position by $1.65 Million

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 9,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 8,485 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 17,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $60.93. About 27,114 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Stk (BIIB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $231.58. About 457,066 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 6,637 shares to 20,032 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 13,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Lionsgate Entertainment.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 35,220 shares. 10,644 are held by Monarch Prtn Asset Limited Liability. Us Bank De has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 155 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.03% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 55,070 shares. North Star Invest Management holds 0.18% or 26,950 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.04% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Haverford Tru Commerce reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 55 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Howe Rusling has invested 0.02% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 70,106 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 200 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Pennsylvania-based Penn Cap Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Blackhill Capital has 6,666 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jetblue Airways Stk (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 501,946 shares to 950,000 shares, valued at $15.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Holding Inc by 79,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.