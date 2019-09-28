National Investment Services Has Cut Its Ehealth (EHTH) Stake by $632,014; Stock Rose; First Solar (FSLR) Stock Value Rose While Arosa Capital Management LP Raised by $5.06 Million Its Holding

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 77,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 267,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.57 million, up from 189,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.52% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $58.46. About 3.72M shares traded or 230.44% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 16/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $81; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Announces New U.S. Manufacturing Plant; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO MARK WIDMAR COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO SHIP SERIES 6 PANELS FOR 3RD PARTIES IN NOVEMBER; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO, ADD 500 JOBS; 13/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC SAYS VECTREN HAS SELECTED CO TO BUILD 50 MW SOLAR ARRAY OUTLINED AS PART OF VECTREN’S LONG-TERM ELECTRIC GENERATION TRANSITION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to Build New Solar Module Mfg Plant Near Perrysburg, Ohio Flagship Plant; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q EPS 78c; 04/05/2018 – JA Solar to Supply 8.1MW of Mono PERC Modules to First Solar Power Plant Utilizing PERC Modules in Brazil

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth (EHTH) by 50.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 7,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 7,343 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $632,000, down from 14,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Ehealth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.23% or $6.17 during the last trading session, reaching $68.84. About 967,516 shares traded or 60.46% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $374,435 activity. Shares for $82,240 were bought by Brooke Beth A..

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $633.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 16,230 shares to 48,770 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 114,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,959 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

