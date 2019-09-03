National Investment Services Has Boosted Stake in Lkq Corp. (LKQ) by $1.17 Million as Stock Price Declined; Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Shareholder Lincluden Management LTD Lowered Its Position by $1.63 Million

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 20,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 451,920 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.71M, down from 472,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $77.42. About 329,078 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp. (LKQ) by 77.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 41,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 95,743 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 54,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 1.34M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 15,957 shares to 14,692 shares, valued at $916,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,773 shares, and cut its stake in B & G Foods (NYSE:BGS).

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 16,770 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $71.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 36,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 951,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc..