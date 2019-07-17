National Investment Services Has Boosted Its Holding in Amerco (UHAL) by $307,559 as Valuation Rose; As Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Stock Price Declined, Banc Funds Co Has Cut Holding by $4.91 Million

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,966 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 4,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $6.52 during the last trading session, reaching $374.21. About 30,153 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 15.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500.

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 153,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.01 million, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Mercantile Bank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $31.84. About 43,089 shares traded or 45.90% up from the average. Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) has declined 3.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MBWM News: 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe Al Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management Technology; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS 66c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mercantile Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBWM); 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time B1 Ratings To Bangladesh-based Mercantile Bank Ltd; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 16c by Items; 07/03/2018 – Mercantile Bank S. Africa Has About 60 Interested Buyers, Fin24; 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe AI Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1,378 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,620 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 300 shares. Legal And General Gp Pcl has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Moreover, Somerset Trust Co has 0.27% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Cornerstone Advisors owns 88 shares. Vision Capital Mngmt, Oregon-based fund reported 8,881 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.01% stake. 1,839 are held by Amp Investors. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). 900 were accumulated by Yorktown Management Research Inc. Epoch Inv Prtn stated it has 15,583 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Greenleaf owns 1,519 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,843 shares to 28,773 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B & G Foods (NYSE:BGS) by 17,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,488 shares, and cut its stake in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $68,660 activity.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sb One Bancorp by 118,800 shares to 792,978 shares, valued at $17.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 64,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,954 shares, and has risen its stake in First Northern Community Bancorp (FNRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold MBWM shares while 30 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 8.74 million shares or 0.36% more from 8.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Communication has 6,215 shares. Huntington Savings Bank reported 0% stake. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Thb Asset Management holds 84,230 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon owns 115,098 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). 236 are held by Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability. Envestnet Asset Management holds 29,265 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 7,807 are held by Barclays Public Limited. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 217,208 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 1.18M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 27,115 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 776,037 shares. 4,235 were accumulated by Us National Bank De. Pnc Gp holds 0% or 4,082 shares.

