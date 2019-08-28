National Investment Services Has Boosted Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Stake; Franklin Covey Co (FC)’s Sentiment Is 2.06

National Investment Services Inc increased Emerson Electric Company (EMR) stake by 49.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Investment Services Inc acquired 6,637 shares as Emerson Electric Company (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The National Investment Services Inc holds 20,032 shares with $1.37 million value, up from 13,395 last quarter. Emerson Electric Company now has $35.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 2.47M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company has market cap of $505.43 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers clients with training in management skills, relationship skills, and individual effectiveness, as well as personal-effectiveness literature and electronic educational solutions.

Analysts await Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 184.62% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.13 per share. FC’s profit will be $5.09M for 24.82 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Covey Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -364.29% EPS growth.

Osmium Partners Llc holds 11.05% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. for 516,750 shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 845,503 shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.79% invested in the company for 365,135 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has invested 0.27% in the stock. Lapides Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 20,400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.