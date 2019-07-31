National Investment Services Has Boosted Electronic Arts (EA) Position; Bernzott Capital Advisors Increases Position in Artisan Partners (APAM)

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Artisan Partners (APAM) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 833,301 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97 million, up from 818,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Artisan Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.76. About 207,540 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 20.03% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – SEPARATE ACCOUNTS ACCOUNTED FOR $56.9 BLN OF TOTAL FIRM AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 26/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MARCH AUM $114.8B; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q REV. $212M, EST. $212.0M; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – ARTISAN FUNDS AND ARTISAN GLOBAL FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR $57.9 BLN OF TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ Artisan Partners Asset Management , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APAM); 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 67.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 3,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,706 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $885,000, up from 5,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.55B market cap company. The stock increased 4.97% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $92.97. About 6.64 million shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. 12,000 shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris, worth $1.23 million. 3,000 shares valued at $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11. On Tuesday, February 12 COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 10,000 shares.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,843 shares to 28,773 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,485 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) owns 4,631 shares. Amica Retiree invested 0.31% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 790 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 93,961 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management invested in 66,468 shares. Yorktown Incorporated stated it has 2,500 shares. Johnson Fincl Group holds 0.06% or 6,835 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,435 shares. Gmt Cap Corporation holds 0.08% or 23,320 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 893,916 shares or 0.05% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 491,921 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability Co stated it has 53,341 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory invested in 1.21% or 4.20M shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 1.21M shares.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 15,305 shares to 135,262 shares, valued at $14.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 50,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,966 shares, and cut its stake in Medpace.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold APAM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.10 million shares or 0.68% more from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bernzott Cap Advisors, a California-based fund reported 833,301 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 38,985 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Intl Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,229 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 53,004 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Co reported 20,951 shares stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 2.70M shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 12,665 shares. Asset Mgmt One accumulated 76,352 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Hall Kathryn A holds 4.02% or 388,255 shares in its portfolio. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Alphaone Ser Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 697 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Llc has invested 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).