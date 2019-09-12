National Investment Services Decreased Its Stake in Charles River Laboratories (CRL) by $969,093; Cullinan Associates Upped Unitedhealth (UNH) Position

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (CRL) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 6,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 8,689 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 15,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Charles River Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $131.79. About 353,104 shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY EPS $4.22-EPS $4.37; 21/04/2018 – DJ Charles River Laboratories Internat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRL); 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/04/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE INC – CRL ALSO IDENTIFIED ADDITIONAL COMMENTS THAT ARE NOT CONSIDERED APPROVABILITY ISSUES; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS REPORTS REFINANCING OF CREDIT LINES &; 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS, PATHOQUEST EXPAND STRATEGIC BIOLOGICS; 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS TO MAKE A DIRECT INVESTMENT IN PATHOQUEST

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth (UNH) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 14,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 59,515 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.52M, up from 44,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $230.1. About 4.44 million shares traded or 20.63% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barbara Oil invested 1.61% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gm Advisory Gp Incorporated holds 0.25% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,260 shares. 772 were accumulated by Sun Life. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.39% or 5,183 shares in its portfolio. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 7.24 million shares. Of Virginia has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jlb And Assoc Inc owns 19,061 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has 2,750 shares. Roanoke Asset reported 1.05% stake. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mufg Americas Holdings Corp holds 0.36% or 52,556 shares in its portfolio. Shine Advisory accumulated 0.17% or 1,488 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt holds 66,809 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Horseman Cap Mgmt holds 0.93% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 7,102 shares to 35,218 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,985 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

