National Investment Services Decreased Its Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Position; Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Shorts Down By 0.95%

National Investment Services Inc decreased Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) stake by 52.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Investment Services Inc sold 9,426 shares as Middlesex Water Company (MSEX)’s stock rose 8.37%. The National Investment Services Inc holds 8,485 shares with $475,000 value, down from 17,911 last quarter. Middlesex Water Company now has $979.05 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $59.45. About 32,398 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 47.30% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.87% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) had a decrease of 0.95% in short interest. AEM’s SI was 5.90M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.95% from 5.96M shares previously. With 973,500 avg volume, 6 days are for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)’s short sellers to cover AEM’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 1.51 million shares traded or 10.41% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $9.06M for 27.02 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.03% EPS growth.

National Investment Services Inc increased Lkq Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ) stake by 41,686 shares to 95,743 valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) stake by 6,637 shares and now owns 20,032 shares. Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Blackrock holds 1.28 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. 295 are held by Fmr Lc. Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Advisors has invested 0.04% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Endurance Wealth owns 4,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Principal Fin Group invested in 14,977 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 630,016 shares in its portfolio. First Fincl In accumulated 1,250 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd has 5,013 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 4,200 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 28,158 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). 2,902 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Co Can.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $29,005 activity. The insider REINHARD WALTER G sold 500 shares worth $29,005.

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agnico Eagle has $59 highest and $52.5 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 4.11% above currents $53.55 stock price. Agnico Eagle had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. IBC maintained the shares of AEM in report on Sunday, June 23 with “Buy” rating.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $12.55 billion. It operates through three divisions: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper.