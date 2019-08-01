National Investment Services Decreased Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Stake by $508,515 as Share Value Declined; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $105.30 Million

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 900,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.94M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 38.60 million shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (DLTR) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 4,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 28,773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 33,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $101.75. About 2.00 million shares traded or 1.32% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 28.26 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 6,637 shares to 20,032 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Lionsgate Entertainment.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 130,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has acquired BlueTalon – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.