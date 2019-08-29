National Investment Services Decreased Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Stake; ALARM.COM Holdings (ALRM) Shorts Increased By 5.5%

National Investment Services Inc decreased Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (DLTR) stake by 14.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Investment Services Inc sold 4,843 shares as Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The National Investment Services Inc holds 28,773 shares with $3.02M value, down from 33,616 last quarter. Dollar Tree Stores Inc. now has $23.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.95% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $99.6. About 2.97 million shares traded or 40.41% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106

Among 12 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $109’s average target is 9.44% above currents $99.6 stock price. Dollar Tree had 21 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group to “Outperform” on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Odey Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.17% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Swiss Financial Bank owns 818,447 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 22,204 shares stake. Aperio Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 117,725 shares. Scharf Investments Ltd Liability invested 4.84% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Davenport And Ltd Liability has invested 0.42% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 242,822 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Inc Ri holds 0.15% or 13,199 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 226,266 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough And owns 78,198 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Catalyst Lc accumulated 24,400 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Jefferies Grp Llc, a New York-based fund reported 37,861 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

National Investment Services Inc increased Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) stake by 14,681 shares to 39,705 valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) stake by 829 shares and now owns 4,966 shares. Lionsgate Entertainment was raised too.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $99,980 were bought by Lewis Lemuel E on Friday, March 15.

