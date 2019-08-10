National Investment Services Decreased B & G Foods (BGS) Holding By $425,640; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)

Among 2 analysts covering Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Trillium Therapeutics has $4 highest and $1 lowest target. $2.50’s average target is 657.58% above currents $0.33 stock price. Trillium Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Tuesday, March 12. See Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) latest ratings:

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

28/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Hold New Target: $1 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Maintain

National Investment Services Inc decreased B & G Foods (BGS) stake by 55.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Investment Services Inc sold 17,735 shares as B & G Foods (BGS)’s stock declined 28.40%. The National Investment Services Inc holds 14,488 shares with $354,000 value, down from 32,223 last quarter. B & G Foods now has $1.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 986,741 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 16/05/2018 – Cream of Wheat maker to hike prices by end of May -CEO; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On B&G Foods To Negative, Affirms Rtgs; 07/05/2018 – Green Giant® Partners with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® to Launch Limited Edition Cans Featuring Patient Artwork; 10/04/2018 – Government policy, rising costs prompt gas bill hike: BG; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 53C; 04/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N : BERENBERG RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – FY 2018 NET SALES REAFFIRMED AT A RANGE OF $1.720 BLN TO $1.755 BLN; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Raises Dividend to 47.5c Vs. 46.5c; 13/03/2018 – B&G Foods Elects Robert D. Mills to the Board of Directors

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $8.83 million. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase.

The stock increased 1.60% or $0.0052 during the last trading session, reaching $0.33. About 57,709 shares traded. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) has declined 93.02% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIL News: 06/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Trillium Credit Card Trust Il 2018-1 ABS; 20/03/2018 – Trillium Therapeutics’ TTI-621 Receives Orphan Drug Designation for the Treatment of Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma; 12/04/2018 – Trillium Therapeutics to Report Preclinical Data on TTI-621 and TTI-622 at the AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 13/03/2018 – Trillium Therapeutics Inc; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Trillium Credit Card Trust Ii 2018-1 Abs; 23/04/2018 – TRILLIUM WRITES LETTER TO FACEBOOK HOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – Trillium Therapeutics Reports TTI-622 Preclinical Data at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC TRIL.TO – TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS’ TTI-621 RECEIVES ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR TREATMENT OF CUTANEOUS T-CELL LYMPHOMA; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Trillium Credit Card Trust Il 2018-1 ABS; 11/05/2018 – TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.65

More notable recent Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trillium Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Trillium Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Trillium Announces Management and Board Changes and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Trillium Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Trillium Therapeutics Expands Immuno-Oncology Pipeline With STING Agonist Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

More notable recent B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What B&G Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:BGS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Positive guidance from B&G Foods – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “B&G Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “B & G Foods (BGS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

National Investment Services Inc increased Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) stake by 36,000 shares to 175,280 valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) stake by 13,239 shares and now owns 37,974 shares. Onespan Inc was raised too.