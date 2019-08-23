National Investment Services Cut Kirby (KEX) Holding By $383,100; PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION CAN (PRBZF) Shorts Decreased By 0.75%

PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION CAN (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had a decrease of 0.75% in short interest. PRBZF’s SI was 1.10M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.75% from 1.11 million shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 3675 days are for PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION CAN (OTCMKTS:PRBZF)’s short sellers to cover PRBZF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $72.06. About 100 shares traded. Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

National Investment Services Inc decreased Kirby Corp (KEX) stake by 50.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Investment Services Inc sold 5,108 shares as Kirby Corp (KEX)’s stock rose 0.26%. The National Investment Services Inc holds 5,014 shares with $377,000 value, down from 10,122 last quarter. Kirby Corp now has $4.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $74.47. About 155,854 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX)

National Investment Services Inc increased Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) stake by 14,681 shares to 39,705 valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 3,521 shares and now owns 8,706 shares. Onespan Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 27.14% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $53.31M for 20.92 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 38,694 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 54,283 shares. 11,395 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Argent Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 3,360 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,991 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 607 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 104 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 11,006 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has 36,589 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 1,521 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated invested in 16 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup invested in 0% or 10,463 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.3% stake.