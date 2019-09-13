National Investment Services Cut Its Pzena Asset Management (PZN) Position by $486,992; Market Value Declined; Krensavage Asset Management Stake in United Therapeutics (UTHR) Has Raised as Valuation Declined

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Pzena Asset Management (PZN) by 68.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 60,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.44% . The institutional investor held 27,836 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $239,000, down from 88,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Pzena Asset Management for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $689.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.57% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 80,030 shares traded or 49.73% up from the average. Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) has declined 10.05% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.05% the S&P500.

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The institutional investor held 550,299 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.96 million, up from 505,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 294,838 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 02/05/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 3.76, EST. $3.56; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics To Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. STDY; 30/03/2018 – UTHR: IMPLANTABLE REMODULIN NDA ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. in $216M Deal; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 1.3% of United Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed for $4.46/Share Cash at Closing; 30/03/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS- NOTIFIED BY FDA CO’S NDA FOR IMPLANTABLE SYSTEM FOR REMODULIN ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW AS CLASS 2 RESUBMISSION – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Rev $389.2M; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q EPS $5.57; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 69 investors sold UTHR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.81 million shares or 4.33% less from 40.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc accumulated 0.01% or 666,774 shares. Swiss Bank holds 80,000 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.02% or 11,353 shares. Prudential Finance holds 0.01% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) or 118,980 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 12,198 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 1,067 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 53,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 1,831 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp invested 0.03% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 74,084 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 45,257 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd has 0.02% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 3,911 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR).

More notable recent United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “United Therapeutics’ Trevyent NDA for PAH Accepted by FDA – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “8 Biotech Stocks to Watch After the Q2 Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MannKind: Technosphere And Tadalafil – A Deeper Look – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RSI Alert: United Therapeutics (UTHR) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Krensavage Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.40M and $308.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 12,351 shares to 891,851 shares, valued at $30.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold PZN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.73 million shares or 4.91% more from 11.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 189,588 are owned by Great Lakes Limited Liability Com. Legal And General Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 41,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 13,808 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Llc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 60 shares. 17,579 were reported by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Punch And Assoc Invest Management holds 1.80 million shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. 57,443 were accumulated by Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability. Brandywine Global Invest Management Limited Company reported 460,833 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 25,761 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 36,213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Finance holds 26,278 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Menta Limited Co has invested 0.09% in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN).