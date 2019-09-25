National Investment Services Cut Its Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Position by $446,124; Enterprise Financial Services Has Cut Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by $484,220 as Stock Price Declined

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 56.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 31,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 24,138 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $346,000, down from 56,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 217,809 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 93.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 7,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 546 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34,000, down from 8,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 2.12M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brandywine: Profit For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) CEO Jerry Sweeney on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Norbord Inc. (OSB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brandywine Realty Trust declares $0.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2017 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Chubb considering new Center City office tower – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.43 million for 10.35 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BDN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 164.52 million shares or 1.58% less from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Moreover, Principal Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 1.75 million shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). 780 are held by First Manhattan. Fund Management Sa invested 0.03% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). First Mercantile Com holds 0.02% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) or 11,830 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 800,031 shares. Tru Of Vermont has 0% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Metropolitan Life Com accumulated 13,455 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third State Bank holds 2,480 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America reported 63,110 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Llc reported 22,148 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg holds 0.01% or 115,600 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 673 shares.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90M for 14.28 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings: Is a Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Value Investors Consider Cognizant Technology (CTSH)? – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “New Cognizant AI Insurance Claims Platform Enhances Processing, Accuracy and Customer Service Following Natural Disasters – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 337,278 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 546,813 shares. Sather Finance Gp Incorporated has 4.31% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ftb Advisors stated it has 87,611 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Compton Mgmt Incorporated Ri holds 0.29% or 10,974 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 423,184 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Inc holds 90,180 shares. Moreover, Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 0.82% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Geode Capital has 0.12% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 7.81M shares. Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corp stated it has 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 174 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 37,432 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Hilltop stated it has 5,468 shares. Farmers Trust has invested 1.2% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).