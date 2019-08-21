National Investment Services Cut By $989,334 Its Ehealth (EHTH) Position; Adams Express Co Has 0.92 Sentiment

Adams Express Co (ADX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 33 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 36 cut down and sold their holdings in Adams Express Co. The funds in our database now have: 17.38 million shares, down from 18.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Adams Express Co in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 26 Increased: 24 New Position: 9.

National Investment Services Inc decreased Ehealth (EHTH) stake by 52.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Investment Services Inc analyzed 15,957 shares as Ehealth (EHTH)'s stock rose 85.83%. The National Investment Services Inc holds 14,692 shares with $916,000 value, down from 30,649 last quarter. Ehealth now has $2.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $102.92. About 263,293 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500.

National Investment Services Inc increased Lkq Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ) stake by 41,686 shares to 95,743 valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Onespan Inc stake by 18,932 shares and now owns 71,408 shares. At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 30,235 are held by Prudential. Walleye Trading Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Riverhead Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 3,716 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 14,234 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 5,800 shares. 12,382 are owned by Voloridge Inv Lc. Par Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 531,142 shares. Oppenheimer, New York-based fund reported 3,528 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Metropolitan Life Co Ny reported 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 13,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 74,837 shares. 19,644 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ehealth has $13600 highest and $73 lowest target. $107.25’s average target is 4.21% above currents $102.92 stock price. Ehealth had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by SunTrust.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $110,720 activity. $110,720 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was bought by Yung Derek N..

Another recent and important Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) CEO Mark Stoeckle on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $278,521 activity.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 7.74% of its portfolio in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. for 1.15 million shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 380,079 shares or 2.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 1.74% invested in the company for 2.20 million shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Bank & Trust Co has invested 1.58% in the stock. Shaker Financial Services Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 178,326 shares.