National Investment Services Boosted Its Noble Energy (NBL) Stake; Nice LTD (NICE) Valuation Rose While Timpani Capital Management Trimmed Position

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 14,289 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 19,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $148.51. About 355,776 shares traded or 60.43% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s ‘; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Rev $335.4M; 16/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone With RiverStar Improves Compliance and Reduces Training Costs and Errors for Appriss Safety; 04/04/2018 – Global Consumer Electronics Powerhouse Moves Over 500 Agents to NICE inContact CXone; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q EPS $0.37; 11/04/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and Al Chatbots from Omilia; 08/03/2018 – CallVU Joins NICE inContact DEVone Program to Drive Contact Center Efficiency with Intelligent Self-Service Options; 05/04/2018 – NICE Enables Enterprises to Enter the Automation Economy Via First of its Kind ‘Robotic Process Automation for Dummies’ Book; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-lnvents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) by 53.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 13,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 37,974 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, up from 24,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 10.71M shares traded or 100.51% up from the average. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy to Develop Natural Gas From Alen Field Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – WITH ADDITION OF DUGANIER, NOBLE ENERGY’S BOARD NOW TOTALS 10 MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 21/05/2018 – RACHEL CLINGMAN JOINS NOBLE ENERGY AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 06/03/2018 NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT TO BUY TEXAS PIPELINES; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS SAYS IT SECURES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS FOR PERMIAN BASIN-TO-CORPUS CHRISTI CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 16/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 21/05/2018 – Noble EnergyRachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 06/03/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE TEXAS PIPELINES; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Cos Inc has 7.93M shares. Becker Capital Mgmt holds 809,944 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 82,129 shares. Alyeska Inv Grp Inc LP owns 1.04 million shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company reported 47,797 shares. Baldwin Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,750 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The invested in 91,784 shares. Css Lc Il holds 7,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Company reported 10,315 shares. 160,754 are owned by Gabelli Funds Lc. Chilton Cap Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 22,813 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 86,674 shares. 1.87 million are held by Frontier Mngmt Company Llc. Adams Natural Fund holds 139,700 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Co stated it has 58,118 shares.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,426 shares to 8,485 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,773 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH).

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leviathan partners may build FLNG facility offshore Israel – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Israel to begin gas exports to Egypt within four months – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NICE’s profit will be $64.11M for 36.40 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amedisys Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMED) by 11,237 shares to 20,817 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 31,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc Com (NYSE:THS).

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NICE Actimize Joins Financial Conduct Authority’s TechSprint, Highlighting Innovation in Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Crime – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) Recognized for Leadership by Opus Research and Avnet (NasdaqGS: $AVT) Announces Company Milestone – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks Advance in July Despite Rate Cut Selloff – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and ServiceNow (NYSE: $NOW) Form Strategic Partnership and NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) inContact’s CXone Improves Multi-Industry Manufacturer’s Contact Centre Ops – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.