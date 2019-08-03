National Investment Services Boosted Its At&T (T) Position; As Centurylink (CTL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Kwmg Has Raised Holding

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 65,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 183,570 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 118,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 8.35 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 62.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 16,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 43,104 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 26,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97 million shares traded or 19.34% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT WAS CONTACTED BY THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S OFFICE IN 2017 ABOUT COHEN PAYMENTS -STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: ONLINE TV IS NOT MAKING MONEY FOR US TODAY, IT WILL; 29/03/2018 – AT&T IS SAID TO DEVELOP NETWORKING SWITCH: INFORMATION; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T’S WASHINGTON STAFF HIRED TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN AFTER COHEN APPROACHED THEM; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 17/04/2018 – RCN CEO Holanda Testifies AT&T Merger Will Disadvantage Rivals; 20/03/2018 – On eve of trial on Time Warner deal, AT&T, U.S. government lay out cases

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B & G Foods (NYSE:BGS) by 17,735 shares to 14,488 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 5,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,014 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 438,909 shares. Financial Counselors holds 1.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 832,460 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity, California-based fund reported 2.61 million shares. Howard has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il reported 57,670 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 0.23% or 425,874 shares. 124,692 are owned by Nbt National Bank N A. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9,266 shares. 1St Source State Bank accumulated 0.38% or 142,024 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 188,554 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd holds 9,932 shares. Cannell Peter B has 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Cohen Management has 0.38% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Matrix Asset Advsrs reported 1.89% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 783,756 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advisors has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 17,758 shares. Old Point And Fincl Services N A invested in 0.58% or 93,898 shares. Charles Schwab Investment accumulated 0.04% or 5.09M shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors accumulated 191,533 shares. Fin Mngmt Professionals reported 0% stake. M&T Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 53,036 shares. Td Asset Management Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Private Na owns 11,275 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 1.54M shares. Virtu Ltd reported 0.12% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Atria Ltd accumulated 45,577 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Comm Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1,180 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 65,879 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc reported 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,340 shares to 4,210 shares, valued at $589,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,922 shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (NYSE:PEG).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 15. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of stock. Dev Indraneel also bought $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608.