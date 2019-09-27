National Investment Services Boosted Holding in Charles Schwab (SCHW) by $550,880 as Stock Declined; Altrinsic Global Advisors Position in Nordstrom (JWN) Increased as Stock Declined

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 34.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 13,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 53,708 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, up from 39,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.27. About 4.50 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.31 TLN AT END OF APRIL :SCHW US; 07/03/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects Schwab’s Strong Market Position; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 18/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017; 20/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation – March 20, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Rev $2.4B

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 70,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 592,822 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.89 million, up from 521,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 1.25M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share; 12/04/2018 – Nordstrom Men’s Store NYC Opens; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Net $87M; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom beat estimates by 8 cents with quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom family fails again in bid to take company private; 17/05/2018 – JWN: NORDSTROM RACK STORE SALES UNDERPERFORMED EXPECTATIONS; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EBIT $895 TO $940 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Men in St. Louis Falsely Accused of Stealing

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367 worth of stock or 2,595 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Cap Mngmt reported 26,419 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 155,000 shares. 741 were accumulated by Spectrum Management Group. Field Main Bancorporation accumulated 1,255 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Essex Investment Mngmt Com Lc has 0.21% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Torray Ltd Liability Corp reported 422,228 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 32,137 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co owns 45,764 shares. Bartlett & Limited Company stated it has 35,126 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.09% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Ls Inv Advsrs owns 26,932 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Limited has 2,320 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Parkwood Ltd Liability Com holds 96,416 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.77% or 93,895 shares.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $86.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 11,859 shares to 11,081 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 3,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,427 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc C (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia invested in 0% or 23,798 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Company reported 1,000 shares. Fin Engines Advsrs holds 78,234 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 9,704 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Com holds 0.33% or 15,872 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 348,717 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 8,751 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Incorporated Mn accumulated 1.34 million shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 7,511 shares. Cornerstone has 0.05% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 16,355 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 1,311 shares. Moreover, Brighton Jones Lc has 0.07% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Walleye Trading Llc holds 0.03% or 108,259 shares.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2,209 shares to 5,044 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,450 shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.