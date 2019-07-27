National Investment Services Boosted Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Stake by $451,316; Popular (BPOP) Holder Investec Asset Management North America Has Cut Position as Stock Declined

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Company (EMR) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 6,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,032 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 13,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 2.05M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 101,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 328,702 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, down from 429,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $58.29. About 475,025 shares traded or 3.31% up from the average. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Emerson buys Canadian software and automation businesses – St. Louis Business Journal” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Emerson Helps Complete First Caspian Subsea Project Ahead of Schedule, Under Budget – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,426 shares to 8,485 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 5,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,014 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,662 were reported by Amg Funds. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 10,215 shares. Yhb stated it has 17,988 shares. Moreover, Whitnell Com has 0.13% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 5,000 shares. Texas Yale Cap has invested 0.1% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Oakworth Capital holds 2,569 shares. Arizona-based Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 0.6% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Iberiabank holds 0.43% or 54,644 shares. 834,498 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Lp has 0.07% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 14,792 were accumulated by Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt. Caprock Grp Incorporated invested in 6,671 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Peddock Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.15% stake. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,928 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn has invested 0.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Capped Etf (EWZ) by 22,671 shares to 116,400 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 106,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $494,512 activity. $278,000 worth of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) was sold by SEPULVEDA ELI on Wednesday, January 30.