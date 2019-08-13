National Instruments (NATI) Shareholder Twin Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.37 Million; As Nuance Communications Com (NUAN) Stock Value Declined, Green Square Capital Has Cut Holding

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc Com (NUAN) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 43,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 35,218 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $596,000, down from 78,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 1.76M shares traded or 1.52% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in National Instruments Corp (NATI) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 31,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The hedge fund held 82,830 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, down from 114,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in National Instruments Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 554,739 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Backs 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 27/04/2018 – National Instruments Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 02/04/2018 – National Instruments Announces Upcoming Schedule of Events with the Financial Community; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NIWeek; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVlEW 2018; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – NATI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 37C, EST. 27C (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NlWeek

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $88,565 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 727,864 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Llc. World Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 22 shares. 11,924 are held by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd. Ftb Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 468 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited owns 872,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mngmt reported 0.2% stake. Parkside Fin Bancorporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). National Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.02% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) or 1.65M shares. Ent Fincl holds 131 shares. 7,507 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 98,430 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Legal General Grp Pcl owns 377,691 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Bancshares Of Omaha stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI).

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix.Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,395 shares to 21,770 shares, valued at $7.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 687,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc Com Stk (NYSE:M).

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc Cl A by 15,560 shares to 37,451 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 12,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS).