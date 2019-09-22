National Instruments (NATI) Analysts See $0.38 EPS; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Raised By $304,878 Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake

Analysts expect National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.56% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. NATI’s profit would be $50.12 million giving it 28.12 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, National Instruments Corporation’s analysts see 35.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $42.74. About 567,616 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NlWeek; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Backs 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 19/04/2018 – DJ National Instruments Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NATI); 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning; 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 22/05/2018 – NI Introduces InstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems; 20/03/2018 – NI Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 26/04/2018 – NATI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 37C, EST. 27C (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 11.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company acquired 833 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 8,341 shares with $3.06 million value, up from 7,508 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $37.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $359.5. About 599,080 shares traded or 21.94% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold National Instruments Corporation shares while 94 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 100.16 million shares or 1.35% less from 101.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 8,778 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 12,904 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 14,077 shares in its portfolio. Amer Capital Inc stated it has 0.49% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). M&T Comml Bank holds 8,370 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company reported 22,010 shares. 11,900 are held by Evercore Wealth Lc. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) or 50,294 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gp Ltd has 0.01% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 1.70M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 8,953 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 16,495 shares. Bares Cap Management Incorporated reported 4.08M shares stake. 32,611 are held by Ameritas Inc. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $88,565 activity. Another trade for 2,028 shares valued at $88,565 was made by LE DUY LOAN T on Thursday, May 2.

National Instruments Corporation designs, makes, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.64 billion. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers. It has a 37.82 P/E ratio. The firm also provides software products, such as NI TestStand to test and measure applications in a manufacturing environment; NI VeriStand software to configure real-time testing applications; NI DIAdem, which provides users configuration technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools; NI InsightCM Enterprise for monitoring critical and ancillary rotating equipment; and NI Multisim circuit design software.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 3,257 shares to 3,254 valued at $601,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 18,008 shares and now owns 129,321 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic holds 0.34% or 171,501 shares. Ledyard Bancorporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Agf Investments reported 18,935 shares. Mendel Money Management has invested 4.64% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,086 shares. John G Ullman And Assoc stated it has 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa owns 840 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Bancorporation Of Omaha owns 0.43% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 17,908 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Utd Automobile Association reported 38,973 shares. 2,670 were accumulated by Headinvest Limited Liability. 7,501 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co. 132,369 were accumulated by Pension Ser. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 408,340 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 4,362 shares.