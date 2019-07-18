National Instruments Corporation (NATI) and USA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) Contrasting side by side

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) and USA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Technical & System Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Instruments Corporation 44 4.18 N/A 1.12 36.51 USA Technologies Inc. 6 3.14 N/A -0.25 0.00

Demonstrates National Instruments Corporation and USA Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of National Instruments Corporation and USA Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Instruments Corporation 0.00% 12.8% 9.4% USA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both National Instruments Corporation and USA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 71.46% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of National Instruments Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.34% of USA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Instruments Corporation -3.67% -12.54% -9.79% -17.74% -1.66% -9.65% USA Technologies Inc. -0.52% 14.26% 57.18% 4.98% -51.37% 46.27%

For the past year National Instruments Corporation has -9.65% weaker performance while USA Technologies Inc. has 46.27% stronger performance.

USA Technologies, Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, M2M telemetry and DEX data transfer, over-the-air update capabilities, deployment planning, and value-added services, as well as planning, project management, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services. The company's products include ePort, a device that is used in self-service, unattended markets, such as vending, amusement and arcade, and various other kiosk applications, as well as facilitates cashless payments by capturing payment information and transmitting it to its network for authorization with the payment system. It primarily serves small ticket, and beverage and food vending industries, as well as unattended point of sale markets, including amusement, commercial laundry, kiosk, and other. USA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.