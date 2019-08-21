National Instruments Corporation (NATI) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) is a company in the Technical & System Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
National Instruments Corporation has 81.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 70.54% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.9% of National Instruments Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.93% of all Technical & System Software companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have National Instruments Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National Instruments Corporation
|0.00%
|12.80%
|9.40%
|Industry Average
|16.10%
|12.14%
|6.31%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting National Instruments Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National Instruments Corporation
|N/A
|44
|37.19
|Industry Average
|240.19M
|1.49B
|40.45
National Instruments Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for National Instruments Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|National Instruments Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.33
|2.67
|4.89
|2.79
The potential upside of the rivals is 69.68%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Instruments Corporation and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National Instruments Corporation
|-7.08%
|-2.27%
|-4.53%
|-3.29%
|-4.87%
|-7.98%
|Industry Average
|4.92%
|5.22%
|12.13%
|23.61%
|50.76%
|48.47%
For the past year National Instruments Corporation had bearish trend while National Instruments Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.
Liquidity
National Instruments Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, National Instruments Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.99 and has 1.81 Quick Ratio. National Instruments Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National Instruments Corporation’s rivals.
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 0.94 shows that National Instruments Corporation is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, National Instruments Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.02 which is 1.69% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
National Instruments Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors National Instruments Corporation’s rivals beat National Instruments Corporation.
