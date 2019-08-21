National Instruments Corporation (NATI) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) is a company in the Technical & System Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

National Instruments Corporation has 81.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 70.54% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.9% of National Instruments Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.93% of all Technical & System Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have National Instruments Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Instruments Corporation 0.00% 12.80% 9.40% Industry Average 16.10% 12.14% 6.31%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting National Instruments Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National Instruments Corporation N/A 44 37.19 Industry Average 240.19M 1.49B 40.45

National Instruments Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for National Instruments Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Instruments Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.67 4.89 2.79

The potential upside of the rivals is 69.68%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Instruments Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Instruments Corporation -7.08% -2.27% -4.53% -3.29% -4.87% -7.98% Industry Average 4.92% 5.22% 12.13% 23.61% 50.76% 48.47%

For the past year National Instruments Corporation had bearish trend while National Instruments Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

National Instruments Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, National Instruments Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.99 and has 1.81 Quick Ratio. National Instruments Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National Instruments Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.94 shows that National Instruments Corporation is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, National Instruments Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.02 which is 1.69% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

National Instruments Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors National Instruments Corporation’s rivals beat National Instruments Corporation.