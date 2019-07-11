National Instruments Corp. (NATI) Holder Bares Capital Management Cut Stake; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Heritage Investors Management Trimmed Its Stake

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in National Instruments Corp. (NATI) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 260,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.18M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.27 million, down from 4.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in National Instruments Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $43.05. About 1.11M shares traded or 77.45% up from the average. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 1.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 26/04/2018 – NATI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 37C, EST. 27C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 37c; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Reaffirms 2Q Guidance for Revenue and Earnings; 27/04/2018 – National Instruments Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 22/05/2018 – New Nl Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Backs 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 26/04/2018 – Nl Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Reports Record Revenue for a First Quarter of $312 Million; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 12,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,793 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.39M, down from 188,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $275.38. About 1.85 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Lc reported 2.11% stake. Moreover, Chesley Taft Assocs Lc has 1.28% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Inverness Counsel Llc owns 52,262 shares. Wisconsin Cap Management Lc reported 4.29% stake. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.32% or 21,173 shares. 17,360 are held by Profund Limited Co. Cap Counsel Lc New York reported 5,923 shares. Huber Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 51,550 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 6,083 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 39,399 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 128,778 shares. 62,059 are held by Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company. 3.28M are held by Vulcan Value Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp. 18,197 were reported by L S Advisors. First Manhattan owns 10,580 shares.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,242 shares to 73,611 shares, valued at $13.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 96,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.85B for 37.83 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Slack Technologies: It’s Not Too Late to Buy the Stock at a Discount – Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – The Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard, Visa price targets get a boost – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. NATI’s profit will be $38.35 million for 37.11 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by National Instruments Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Giants Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on January 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “National Instruments and ETAS Set-up Joint Venture to Meet Evolving Needs in Automotive Electronics Software Validation – Business Wire” published on March 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NI, Tessolve and Johnstech Demonstrate mmWave 5G Package Test Solution – Business Wire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elf Beauty Inc by 490,171 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $23.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.