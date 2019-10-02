National Instrs (NATI) Stake Has Upped by Vident Investment Advisory Llc; One Capital Management Decreased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Valuation Rose

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 3,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 47,821 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, down from 51,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.06. About 8.82M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 26,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The institutional investor held 318,348 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.37 million, up from 292,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.12. About 85,539 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments /Reaffirms 2Q Guidance; 22/05/2018 – New NI Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVIEW 2018; 27/04/2018 – National Instruments Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 22/05/2018 – NI Introduces InstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NIWeek; 20/03/2018 – NI Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 22C (2 EST.)

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $587.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr by 31,426 shares to 897,625 shares, valued at $26.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 10,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EMCG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 79,060 shares to 43,136 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 31,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,311 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

