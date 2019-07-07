National Instrs (NATI) Position Upped by Menta Capital Llc; Tang Capital Management Holding in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) Increased by $6.36 Million as Shares Rose

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.94 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.76M, up from 3.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 177,812 shares traded. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) has declined 78.73% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.16% the S&P500. Some Historical LJPC News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in La Jolla Pharma; 01/05/2018 – CalciMedica Names Two Senior Executives to its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 10/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces $125 Million Royalty Financing Agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners; 20/04/2018 – DJ La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LJPC); 10/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and Recent Corporate Progress; 22/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Launch of GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin II) in the United States; 15/03/2018 – LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING OF; 22/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Launch of GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin Il) in the United States; 14/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co Announces $100M Public Offering of Common Stk

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 175.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 7,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,413 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 285,652 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 1.66% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NIWeek; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q EPS 15c-EPS 29c; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments /Reaffirms 2Q Guidance; 27/04/2018 – National Instruments Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 26/04/2018 – NI Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 National Instruments Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Reaffirms 2Q Guidance for Revenue and Earnings

