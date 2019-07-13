National Instrs (NATI) Position Has Increased by Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc; Radnet (RDNT) Shareholder Moab Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Position

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.28 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.25M, down from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $725.66M market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.49. About 294,607 shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 1.31% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 21,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.71 million, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 224,980 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 1.66% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 02/04/2018 – National Instruments Announces Upcoming Schedule of Events with the Financial Community; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q EPS 15c-EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Reports Record Revenue for a First Quarter of $312 Million; 22/05/2018 – NI Introduces InstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NlWeek; 20/03/2018 – NI Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 22/05/2018 – New NI Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Net $24.3M; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Adj EPS 26c

Analysts await RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. RDNT’s profit will be $6.01M for 30.19 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by RadNet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $268,825 activity. $89,400 worth of National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) was sold by KODOSKY JEFFREY L.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $179.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.