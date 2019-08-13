National Instrs (NATI) Holder Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Boosted Position; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Declined, Holder Integre Asset Management Decreased Position

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 6,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 11,424 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 17,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $193.05. About 682,201 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B)

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 21,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.71M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 554,739 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Net $24.3M; 08/05/2018 – Nl Releases New Infrastructure for Deployed Systems Management; 19/04/2018 – DJ National Instruments Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NATI); 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 02/04/2018 – National Instruments Announces Upcoming Schedule of Events with the Financial Community; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Reports Record Revenue for a First Quarter of $312 Million; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 22/05/2018 – NI Introduces InstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q EPS 18c

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $88,565 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Cap Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 10,225 shares. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 75,860 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.01% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 71,067 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 4,925 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has invested 0% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division invested in 0% or 196 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 129 shares. D E Shaw stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 1.65 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 283 are held by Carroll Financial Associate. Sei accumulated 115,007 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 12,064 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department accumulated 17 shares. 381,893 are held by Ameriprise Fincl.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $179.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RSI Alert: National Instruments Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: BDC,LSCC,NATI – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About National Instruments Corporation (NATI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “National Instruments (NATI) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 5,370 shares to 9,027 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 91,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $504.33 million for 18.35 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Bankshares Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,977 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct reported 17,290 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Patten & Patten Tn has invested 1.28% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mason Street Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 23,760 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Co has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). British Columbia Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 31,230 shares. Geode Capital Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 2.10M shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.02% or 3,724 shares. 57,119 were reported by Franklin Street Nc. Gargoyle Advisor Lc stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Signaturefd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 690 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt owns 20,596 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Chemical Fincl Bank has invested 0.5% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Marijuana Stock: Canopy Growth vs. Constellation Brands – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis Stock Has a Cash Burn Problem – Investorplace.com” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Brand-Name Companies Involved in the Marijuana Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “TOKE Talk: Another Cannabis ETF Is Here – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.