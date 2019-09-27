National Instrs (NATI) Holder Daiwa Securities Group Has Cut Stake by $471,787 as Share Price Declined; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Act Ii Management LP Has Lifted Holding

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 350.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 33,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 43,051 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01M, up from 9,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $129.78. About 4.93 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in National Instrs (NATI) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 11,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The institutional investor held 69,288 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, down from 80,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in National Instrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.07. About 240,034 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Reaffirms 2Q Guidance for Revenue and Earnings; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning; 05/03/2018 National Instruments Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q EPS 18c; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 37c; 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning; 22/05/2018 – New Nl Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments /Reaffirms 2Q Guidance

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 11,305 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust reported 28,296 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares And Communication reported 1.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wafra invested 0.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Ubs Oconnor Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Convergence Investment Prtn holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,567 shares. Spc Financial Inc reported 3,178 shares. First City Mgmt accumulated 4,225 shares. Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 3,572 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Limited Partnership owns 53,672 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Main Street Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 4,573 shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.58% or 14,454 shares in its portfolio. Park Corp Oh owns 309,121 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg accumulated 760,564 shares. Moreover, Pictet Commercial Bank Tru has 2.66% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $109.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 15,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Apron Hldgs Inc by 548,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,666 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Dow falls nearly 150 points on losses for shares of UnitedHealth, Walt Disney – MarketWatch” published on September 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Entertainment Stocks Getting Crushed – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “Big Disney Competitor Makes a Major Deal with Comcast – International Business Times” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg (DIA) by 10,110 shares to 17,350 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 8,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Tripadvisor (Prn) (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Analysts await National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. NATI’s profit will be $50.11M for 27.68 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by National Instruments Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “National Instruments and ETAS Joint Venture Granted Regulatory Approval – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Taking A Look At National Instruments Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NATI) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Instruments declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National Instruments Corporation (NATI) CEO Alex Davern on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “National Instruments Announces Addition of Two Independent Directors to the NI Board – Business Wire” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $88,565 activity.