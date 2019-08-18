National Holdings (NHLD) Reaches $2.35 52 Week Low; Integrated Defense Technologies (IDE) Has 1.23 Sentiment

The stock of National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NHLD) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.28 target or 3.00% below today’s $2.35 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $30.32 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $2.28 price target is reached, the company will be worth $909,450 less. The stock decreased 4.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 46,567 shares traded or 882.01% up from the average. National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NHLD) has declined 16.87% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NHLD News: 15/05/2018 – National Holdings 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 15/05/2018 – National Holdings 2Q Rev $60.3M; 08/03/2018 VOLITIONRX LTD – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR CONTINUED PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT, CLINICAL STUDIES, PRODUCT COMMERCIALIZATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHLD); 03/04/2018 – Biopharm Startup TFF Pharmaceuticals Raises $14M for Breakthrough Dry Powder lnhalation Platform; 15/05/2018 – Ativo Capital Management Buys 2.6% of National Holdings Corp; 03/04/2018 – Biopharm Startup TFF Pharmaceuticals Raises $14M for Breakthrough Dry Powder Inhalation Platform; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors; Further Enhances Commercial Expertise with Appointment of Darren Cline

Integrated Defense Technologies Inc (IDE) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 16 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 13 sold and reduced positions in Integrated Defense Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 2.76 million shares, down from 2.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Integrated Defense Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.32 million. The firm offers retail brokerage services, including purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities for individual, corporate, and institutional clients. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides investment banking services, such as underwriting the sale of securities to the public in initial and follow-on offering, and arranging for the private placement of securities with investors; and corporate finance services comprising mergers and acquisitions, project financing, capital structure, and specific financing opportunities to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund for 145,638 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 161,273 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ionic Capital Management Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 263,929 shares.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $210.72 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co. It currently has negative earnings. LLC.