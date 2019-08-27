National Holdings (NHLD) Reaches $2.21 After 6.00% Down Move; Arlington Value Capital Has Lowered Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding

The stock of National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NHLD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.21. About 159,203 shares traded or 3377.57% up from the average. National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NHLD) has declined 16.87% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NHLD News: 08/03/2018 VOLITIONRX LTD – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR CONTINUED PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT, CLINICAL STUDIES, PRODUCT COMMERCIALIZATION; 03/04/2018 – Biopharm Startup TFF Pharmaceuticals Raises $14M for Breakthrough Dry Powder Inhalation Platform; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors; Further Enhances Commercial Expertise with Appointment of Darren Cline; 15/05/2018 – National Holdings 2Q Rev $60.3M; 15/05/2018 – National Holdings 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHLD); 03/04/2018 – Biopharm Startup TFF Pharmaceuticals Raises $14M for Breakthrough Dry Powder lnhalation Platform; 15/05/2018 – Ativo Capital Management Buys 2.6% of National Holdings CorpThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $28.87 million company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $2.08 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NHLD worth $1.73 million less.

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) stake by 23.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)’s stock rose 0.22%. The Arlington Value Capital Llc holds 1.13M shares with $198.07M value, down from 1.48M last quarter. Alliance Data Systems Corp now has $6.35B valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 479,860 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 EPS, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.73M for 5.93 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased Jefferies Financial Group Inc stake by 214,730 shares to 4.14M valued at $77.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) stake by 265,380 shares and now owns 3.43M shares. Interactive Brokers Gro (NASDAQ:IBKR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prescott General Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 1.92% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 265,370 shares. Taylor Frigon Management Limited Liability accumulated 7,408 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 19,490 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 6,643 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 7,134 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,097 shares. Price Michael F invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 64,693 shares stake. 2,552 are owned by Franklin Incorporated. Kemnay Advisory invested in 19,089 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Logan Capital holds 7,888 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Susquehanna International Gp Llp holds 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 6,002 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 17,831 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Alliance Data Systems has $183 highest and $15800 lowest target. $166’s average target is 33.53% above currents $124.32 stock price. Alliance Data Systems had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 26 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $17300 target in Friday, April 26 report. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 16 to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 14 by Argus Research. Buckingham Research reinitiated it with “Neutral” rating and $16900 target in Monday, July 22 report.

National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.87 million. The firm offers retail brokerage services, including purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities for individual, corporate, and institutional clients. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides investment banking services, such as underwriting the sale of securities to the public in initial and follow-on offering, and arranging for the private placement of securities with investors; and corporate finance services comprising mergers and acquisitions, project financing, capital structure, and specific financing opportunities to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies.