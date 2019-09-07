National Holdings Corporation (NHLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)

National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NHLD) and Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) compete with each other in the Investment Brokerage – Regional sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Holdings Corporation 3 0.15 N/A -0.25 0.00 Siebert Financial Corp. 11 9.65 N/A 0.42 28.48

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Holdings Corporation 0.00% -6.4% -4.4% Siebert Financial Corp. 0.00% 80.7% 71%

Volatility and Risk

National Holdings Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.84 beta. In other hand, Siebert Financial Corp. has beta of 0.06 which is 94.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

National Holdings Corporation and Siebert Financial Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.6% and 4.4%. About 66.3% of National Holdings Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 41.6% of Siebert Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Holdings Corporation -3.27% -5.45% -21.3% -14.47% -16.87% -1.48% Siebert Financial Corp. 5.35% 32.81% 15.77% 6.2% -22.24% -18.26%

For the past year National Holdings Corporation was less bearish than Siebert Financial Corp.

Summary

Siebert Financial Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors National Holdings Corporation.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or via the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. It also acts as an agent on various transactions for its self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of certain securities held in the customerÂ’s account through its clearing agent. In addition, the company provides data technology platform that offers services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. It maintains three retail discount brokerage offices in Jersey City, New Jersey; Boca Raton, Florida; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in New York, New York. As of December 16, 2016, Siebert Financial Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Kennedy Cabot Acquisition, LLC.