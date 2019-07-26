National Holdings Corporation (NHLD) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Investment Brokerage – Regional company, National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NHLD) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
National Holdings Corporation has 71.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 65.07% institutional ownership for its competitors. 67.1% of National Holdings Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.43% of all Investment Brokerage – Regional companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has National Holdings Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National Holdings Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.30%
|-3.70%
|Industry Average
|12.28%
|30.28%
|24.58%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing National Holdings Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National Holdings Corporation
|N/A
|3
|0.00
|Industry Average
|145.19M
|1.18B
|17.54
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for National Holdings Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|National Holdings Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|1.67
|2.58
The competitors have a potential upside of 74.60%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Holdings Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National Holdings Corporation
|-6.55%
|-3.44%
|-1.28%
|-4.92%
|-16.26%
|14.44%
|Industry Average
|0.00%
|3.26%
|5.57%
|9.06%
|3.87%
|16.82%
For the past year National Holdings Corporation has weaker performance than National Holdings Corporation’s peers.
Liquidity
National Holdings Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, National Holdings Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.40 and has 2.40 Quick Ratio. better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .
Risk & Volatility
National Holdings Corporation has a beta of 0.82 and its 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, National Holdings Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.26 which is 25.67% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
National Holdings Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
National Holdings Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 3 indicators compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.