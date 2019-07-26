National Holdings Corporation (NHLD) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Investment Brokerage – Regional company, National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NHLD) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

National Holdings Corporation has 71.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 65.07% institutional ownership for its competitors. 67.1% of National Holdings Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.43% of all Investment Brokerage – Regional companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has National Holdings Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Holdings Corporation 0.00% -5.30% -3.70% Industry Average 12.28% 30.28% 24.58%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing National Holdings Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National Holdings Corporation N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 145.19M 1.18B 17.54

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for National Holdings Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.67 2.58

The competitors have a potential upside of 74.60%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Holdings Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Holdings Corporation -6.55% -3.44% -1.28% -4.92% -16.26% 14.44% Industry Average 0.00% 3.26% 5.57% 9.06% 3.87% 16.82%

For the past year National Holdings Corporation has weaker performance than National Holdings Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

National Holdings Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, National Holdings Corporation's peers Current Ratio is 2.40 and has 2.40 Quick Ratio.

Risk & Volatility

National Holdings Corporation has a beta of 0.82 and its 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, National Holdings Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.26 which is 25.67% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

National Holdings Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

National Holdings Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 3 indicators compared to the company itself.