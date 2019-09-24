National Holdings Corporation (NHLD) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NHLD) is a company in the Investment Brokerage – Regional industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

National Holdings Corporation has 67.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 64.74% institutional ownership for its competitors. 66.3% of National Holdings Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.04% of all Investment Brokerage – Regional companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has National Holdings Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Holdings Corporation 0.00% -6.40% -4.40% Industry Average 13.34% 25.15% 14.02%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing National Holdings Corporation and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National Holdings Corporation N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 136.31M 1.02B 18.28

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for National Holdings Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.50 2.58

The potential upside of the rivals is 52.48%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Holdings Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Holdings Corporation -3.27% -5.45% -21.3% -14.47% -16.87% -1.48% Industry Average 4.86% 12.18% 9.66% 13.68% 7.11% 21.49%

For the past year National Holdings Corporation had bearish trend while National Holdings Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National Holdings Corporation are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, National Holdings Corporation’s competitors have 2.30 and 2.30 for Current and Quick Ratio. better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Volatility and Risk

National Holdings Corporation is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.84. Competitively, National Holdings Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.09 which is 8.57% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

National Holdings Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors National Holdings Corporation’s peers beat National Holdings Corporation.