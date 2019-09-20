National Healthcare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) to pay $0.52 on Dec 2, 2019; Unum Group (UNM) Has 1.2 Sentiment

National Healthcare Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) is expected to pay $0.52 on Dec 2, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.52 dividend. National Healthcare Corp’s current price of $83.78 translates into 0.62% yield. National Healthcare Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $83.78. About shares traded. National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) has risen 24.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NHC News: 04/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns National Health IT Award; 24/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – RESHAPE BALLOON GRANTED REGISTRATION BY NATIONAL HEALTH REGULATION AUTHORITY IN KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN; 08/05/2018 – Children’s National Health System and GetWellNetwork Design Digital Pathway for Autism Family Support and Education; 23/04/2018 – DJ National HealthCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHC); 17/04/2018 – White House: Readout for Second Lady Karen Pence’s Visit to Children’s National Health System; 08/03/2018 – National HealthCare Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Waller Boosts National Healthcare Regulatory Practice with the Hiring of Former CHS VP and Associate General Counsel; 30/04/2018 – National Healthcare Transformation Advocate Dr. Stephen K. Klasko Releases New Book ‘Bless This Mess: A Picture Story of Health; 05/03/2018 UK PM MAY SAYS ABSOLUTELY CLEAR THAT THE NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE WILL REMAIN AS IT IS, IS NOT FOR SALE IN ANY TRADE DEAL WITH US; 04/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTHCARE 1Q OPER REV. $243.0M

Unum Group (UNM) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 185 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 154 sold and trimmed holdings in Unum Group. The investment managers in our database now possess: 192.57 million shares, up from 187.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Unum Group in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 126 Increased: 140 New Position: 45.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha" on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Is Yielding 3.1% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 04, 2019.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides group and individual disability insurance services and products primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $6.17 billion. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block divisions. It has a 12.1 P/E ratio. The firm offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Donald Smith & Co. Inc. holds 7.39% of its portfolio in Unum Group for 5.53 million shares. Mcclain Value Management Llc owns 131,990 shares or 5.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Grace & White Inc Ny has 4.49% invested in the company for 585,690 shares. The Kansas-based Nuance Investments Llc has invested 3.53% in the stock. Investec Asset Management North America Inc., a New York-based fund reported 667,712 shares.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 1.58 million shares traded. Unum Group (UNM) has declined 18.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. UNM’s profit will be $287.90 million for 5.36 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Unum Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Should Investors Feel About National HealthCare Corporation's (NYSEMKT:NHC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance" on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why I Like National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEMKT:NHC) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "NHC announces $25M stock repurchase program – Seeking Alpha" on August 13, 2019.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The company's skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy services for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities. It has a 17.25 P/E ratio. The Company’s medical specialty units comprise memory care units and subacute nursing units that offer specialized care and programs for persons with Alzheimer's or related disorders; and assisted living centers provide personal care services and assistance with general activities of daily living, such as dressing, bathing, meal preparation, and medication management.