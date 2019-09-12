National Healthcare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) to pay $0.52 on Dec 2, 2019; Teleflex (TFX) Covered By 7 Bulls

Among 8 analysts covering Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Teleflex Inc has $42000 highest and $309 lowest target. $373.50’s average target is 10.25% above currents $338.77 stock price. Teleflex Inc had 16 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, August 5 report. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann on Wednesday, September 4. Needham maintained the shares of TFX in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 2. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $350 target in Thursday, June 20 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $348 target in Wednesday, March 27 report. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Monday, August 5 by JMP Securities. See Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) latest ratings:

04/09/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Outperform Old Target: $395.0000 New Target: $405.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $309.0000 New Target: $356.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $325.0000 New Target: $395.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $350.0000 New Target: $420.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $345.0000 New Target: $392.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $320.0000 New Target: $345.0000 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $350 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform New Target: $345.0000 Initiates Coverage On

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

National Healthcare Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) is expected to pay $0.52 on Dec 2, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.52 dividend. National Healthcare Corp’s current price of $83.65 translates into 0.62% yield. National Healthcare Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 52,114 shares traded or 58.57% up from the average. National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) has risen 24.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NHC News: 14/03/2018 – U.K. Air Pollution a National Health Emergency, Report Finds; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTHCARE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 50C FROM 48C, EST 51C; 08/03/2018 – National HealthCare Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – U.K.’s National Health Service Struggles With Chronic Shortages; 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 03/05/2018 – National Healthcare Raises Dividend to 50c; 03/05/2018 – NHC Announces 4.2% Increase in Quarterly Common Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 18/04/2018 – ALK-ABELLO A/S ALKb.CO – TORII PHARMACEUTICAL SECURED A LISTING ON JAPAN’S NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE REIMBURSEMENT LIST FOR SLIT TABLET; 04/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTHCARE 1Q OPER REV. $242.96B

The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $338.77. About 250,351 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for the Treatment of Enlarged Prostate; 07/05/2018 – Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Cuts FY18 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.55; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.55 AND $9.75 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.70 AND $9.90; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 18/05/2018 – Teleflex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold Teleflex Incorporated shares while 124 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 39.95 million shares or 1.08% less from 40.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). 15,917 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Amer And Mngmt reported 9,150 shares stake. 7,976 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Nova Scotia. Parthenon Limited Liability Company holds 12,400 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs reported 1,261 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Assocs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.4% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Asset Mngmt One reported 26,000 shares. Dorsey Whitney Limited Liability holds 0.08% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) or 1,636 shares. 893 were reported by Bartlett & Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg Communications holds 0.34% or 310 shares. Smithfield Tru Company accumulated 1,097 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, makes, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.66 billion. It offers vascular access products consisting of Arrow branded catheters and related devices for critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and withdrawal of blood samples; interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and anesthesia products, such as airway management products under the LMA and Rusch brands, and pain management products under the Arrow brand. It has a 58.48 P/E ratio. The firm also provides surgical products, such as ligating clips and fascial closure systems; bladeless access ports, sutures, and other surgical instruments; and single-use and reusable products for surgical procedures under the Deknatel, Pilling, Kmedic, Hem-o-lok, and Weck brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold National HealthCare Corporation shares while 23 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 6.09 million shares or 2.72% less from 6.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 28,715 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) or 9,940 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited has invested 0% in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC). 3,357 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce. 723,596 are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Qs Ltd Liability Company reported 1,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 76,859 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Department reported 411 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.09% in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC). Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) for 20,100 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 23,977 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) for 7,996 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 10,724 shares stake. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.03% in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC).