National Healthcare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) to pay $0.52 on Dec 2, 2019; Encore Wire (WIRE)’s Sentiment Is 1.86

National Healthcare Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) is expected to pay $0.52 on Dec 2, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.52 dividend. National Healthcare Corp's current price of $80.04 translates into 0.65% yield. National Healthcare Corp's dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.04. About 39,781 shares traded or 21.68% up from the average. National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) has risen 24.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.33% the S&P500.

Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 95 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 51 cut down and sold stakes in Encore Wire Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 18.33 million shares, down from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Encore Wire Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 44 Increased: 54 New Position: 41.

Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation for 73,651 shares. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owns 202,195 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 1% invested in the company for 308,365 shares. The Oregon-based Hood River Capital Management Llc has invested 0.96% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 215,894 shares.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The companyÂ’s products include NM-B cable, a non-metallic sheathed cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; UF-B cable, an underground feeder cable for conduct power underground to outside lighting and other applications remote from buildings; and SE Style cable, a service entrance cable. It has a 13.65 P/E ratio. It also offers THHN/THWN-2 and XHHW-2 cables for use as branch circuit, feeder, and service entrance conductors in commercial and industrial buildings and structures; USE-2 cables for use in aboveground or underground applications in listed raceways for branch circuit, feeder, and service entrance conductors; and tray cables for use as branch circuit or feeders for power, lighting, control, and signal circuits for direct installations in raceways and outdoor locations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.6 in 2018Q4.