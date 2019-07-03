National Healthcare (NHC) Holder Suntrust Banks Raised Holding by $1.08 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Shares Declined While Ghost Tree Capital Trimmed Stake

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in National Healthcare Corp (NHC) by 22.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 14,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,351 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, up from 62,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in National Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.75. About 9,730 shares traded. National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEMKT:NHC) has risen 24.48% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NHC News: 03/05/2018 – NHC REPORTS 4.2% BOOST IN QTRLY COMMON DIV; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTHCARE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 50C FROM 48C, EST 51C; 17/04/2018 – White House: Readout for Second Lady Karen Pence’s Visit to Children’s National Health System; 14/03/2018 – U.K. Air Pollution a National Health Emergency, Report Finds; 02/04/2018 – Waller Boosts National Healthcare Regulatory Practice with the Hiring of Former CHS VP and Associate General Counsel; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 21/04/2018 – U.K.’s National Health Service Struggles With Chronic Shortages; 04/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns National Health IT Award; 18/04/2018 – ALK-ABELLO A/S ALKb.CO – TORII PHARMACEUTICAL SECURED A LISTING ON JAPAN’S NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE REIMBURSEMENT LIST FOR SLIT TABLET; 30/04/2018 – National Healthcare Transformation Advocate Dr. Stephen K. Klasko Releases New Book ‘Bless This Mess: A Picture Story of Health

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 232,108 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 71.62% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,868 shares to 260,729 shares, valued at $27.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,764 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold NHC shares while 30 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.26 million shares or 3.43% more from 6.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0% invested in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) for 3,355 shares. Amer Intll Grp invested in 0% or 7,737 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Co has 0% invested in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) for 4,858 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd holds 0% or 32,252 shares in its portfolio. 9 were reported by Cornerstone Advsrs. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) or 47,704 shares. Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 3,028 shares stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.05% invested in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) for 59,606 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 78,232 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 372 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc holds 0% or 2,896 shares in its portfolio. Denali Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 24 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% or 8,497 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 insider sales for $147.60 million activity. $36.39M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was sold by Boxer Capital – LLC on Tuesday, January 8. venBio Select Advisor LLC had sold 686,820 shares worth $50.14 million on Wednesday, February 20. $18.98M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was sold by Braslyn Ltd.. $1.04M worth of stock was sold by Johnson Craig A on Tuesday, January 29.

Analysts await Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.22 earnings per share, down 29.79% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.94 per share. After $-1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.27% negative EPS growth.

