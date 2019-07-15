National HealthCare Corporation (NHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. (NASDAQ:DVCR)

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) and Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. (NASDAQ:DVCR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Long-Term Care Facilities. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National HealthCare Corporation 78 1.26 N/A 3.96 19.94 Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. 4 0.04 N/A -1.66 0.00

Demonstrates National HealthCare Corporation and Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has National HealthCare Corporation and Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National HealthCare Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. 0.00% 0% -4.1%

Risk & Volatility

National HealthCare Corporation is 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.33 beta. In other hand, Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. has beta of 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

National HealthCare Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. National HealthCare Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.1% of National HealthCare Corporation shares and 17% of Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. shares. Insiders held 9.8% of National HealthCare Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.1% of Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National HealthCare Corporation 2.98% 6.99% -5.61% -1.81% 24.48% 0.73% Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. -5% -2.76% 12.27% -42.56% -48.76% 56.33%

For the past year National HealthCare Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc.

Summary

National HealthCare Corporation beats Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing center, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. It offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition services, recreational therapy, social services, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies and related clinical services. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 76 nursing centers with 8,949 licensed nursing beds. The company was formerly known as Advocat Inc. and changed its name to Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. in March 2013. Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.