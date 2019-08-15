National HealthCare Corporation (NHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Civitas Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CIVI)

As Long-Term Care Facilities companies, National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) and Civitas Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National HealthCare Corporation 80 1.29 N/A 5.53 15.83 Civitas Solutions Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National HealthCare Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 7.3% Civitas Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.4% of National HealthCare Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 93.25% of Civitas Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10% of National HealthCare Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.55% of Civitas Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National HealthCare Corporation 4.22% 8.85% 17.63% 10.23% 24.33% 11.66% Civitas Solutions Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

National HealthCare Corporation beats Civitas Solutions Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Civitas Solutions, Inc. provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex disabilities and challenges in the United States. It operates through three segments: Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD), Post-Acute Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and At-Risk Youth (ARY). The I/DD segment offers services to adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Its programs include residential support, day habilitation, vocational, case management, crisis intervention, and hourly support care. The SRS segment delivers services to individuals who have suffered acquired brain injury, spinal injuries, and other catastrophic injuries and illnesses. This segmentÂ’s services range from sub-acute healthcare for individuals with intensive medical needs to day treatment programs; and include neurorehabilitation, neurobehavioral rehabilitation, specialized nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapies, supported living, outpatient treatment, and pre-vocational services. The ARY segment offers services to youth with emotional, behavioral, and/or medically complex challenges. This segmentÂ’s programs include therapeutic foster care, family preservation, adoption services, early intervention, school-based services, and juvenile offender programs. The company also delivers elder services, such as case and medication management, nursing oversight, nutrition, daily living assistance, therapeutic services, and transportation. The company serves state, local, and other government payors and non-public payors. As of March 31, 2017, it served approximately 11,700 clients in residential settings and 18,000 clients in non-residential settings in 35 states. The company was formerly known as NMH Holdings, Inc. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Civitas Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of Vestar Capital Partners.